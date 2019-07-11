Putin buys European politicians of all parties broke new scandal
Europe faces a new scandal in connection with the secret financing of the Moscow political forces, which are called populists, eurosceptics or “friends of Putin”. This time the attention of all media is riveted to Italy. American online publication Buzzfeed published an audio recording and its transcript, made in October 2018 in Moscow hotel “Metropol”. These materials give grounds to accuse the leadership of the Italian right populist party, the “League” in collusion with the Kremlin. A scheme, which allows you to “League” 65 million dollars from Russia to party funds.
Reaction to the published material is followed immediately. Interior Minister of Italy Matteo Salvini (pictured in the header), the leader of the “League”, strongly rejects accusations. “I never received from Russia a single ruble, dollar, Euro or liter of vodka”, — said the Italian politician July 10.
However, the record is available to Buzzfeed, allows to doubt.
But let’s tell everything in order. In the West the last five years, and then accuse the Kremlin that it is pursuing a deliberate policy aimed at the collapse of the European Union, or at least a split in the ranks of the EU. Moscow’s strategy is to achieve the lifting of sanctions imposed by Brussels against Russia after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the active support of the Kremlin separatists in the East of Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his advisers methodically financed in different EU parties, who in gratitude for this open call to abandon sanctions. Populists point out that the policy of pressure on Moscow not bring the desired result, and suffer ordinary Europeans. The EU has billions of dollars in losses due to various trading restrictions.
The first scandal in connection with the secret funding of skeptics broke out in 2014 in France. Then it became clear that the nationalist party the front national, whose leader is from 2011, marine Le Pen, received in the Russian banks credits for the sum of 11 million euros. The money went to the campaign of the “National front”. And Le Pen them worked fully. Loans the party has not returned yet. But Marin openly endorsed the annexation of the Crimea and repeatedly supported and continues to support the Kremlin on the “Ukrainian question”. Money “national front” received by financial institutions controlled by billionaire Gennady Timchenko, who enters the inner circle of Vladimir Putin and is located in all the sanctions lists of the EU and the USA. The curator of the relations between the Kremlin and the “National front” was the special representative of the President of Russia for cooperation with organizations of compatriots abroad Alexander Babakov.
The scandal did not prevent the party of marine Le Pen to achieve great success in may 2019 for elections to the European Parliament. “National front” (or “National Association”) took first place in France, beating the party of President of Emmanuel Macron ‘s “Republic March”. And if Le Pen denied any funding from the Kremlin, but now it is stated that the credits do not affect its “Patriotic position”.
Another scandal broke out this year. And it happened in Austria. There was a video of a secret meeting of the Chairman of the Austrian freedom party (fpö) Heinz-Christian strache and the head of the parliamentary faction of the fpö, Johann Gudenus with a certain Russian player who was posing as the niece of billionaire Igor Makarov. She suggested that Austrian populists generous funding in exchange for lucrative it contracts to companies. It was later revealed that the businesswoman was a dummy. However, the fact that the leaders of the APS were ready for Russian money to go to a gross violation of Austrian laws led first to the collapse of the ruling coalition in the country, then the resignation of the government , Sebastian Kurz and appointment of preschedule parliamentary elections.
However, this scandal did not prevent APS to successfully pass the new composition of the European Parliament and to join the Association of eurosceptics, which created marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini….
Mr Salvini was first elected to the European Parliament in 2004. Even then, he opposed the strengthening of centralization of the European Union. In 2014, Italian politician with his fellow party members supported the annexation of Crimea and spoke out against the introduction of sanctions against Russia. In the spring of 2018 “League” has achieved great success in the parliamentary elections in Italy. She entered the ruling coalition with the party “Five stars”, which also shares populist ideas. Salvini June 1, 2018 occupied the post of interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Italy.
And in October of 2018 the Italian delegation arrived in Moscow. At a meeting in the Metropole Salvini was not present. But it was his longtime and closest aide Gianluca Savoini. Italian side was represented by the two politicians. The Russian side also had three people. To identify their votes with absolute precision Buzzfeed failed. However, the publication suggests that it was a well-known Russian political scientist Alexander Dugin, one of the ideologists of the so-called “Novorossiya” project and coordinator of the Liberal platform of the party “United Russia” Vladimir Pligin.
Matteo Salvini and Gianluca Savoini in red square in October 2018
It is noteworthy that on the eve of October 17, 2018, Salvini met in the office pligina with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Kozak. About it wrote earlier, both Russian and Italian media. Buzzfeed suggests that the meeting at the Metropole became possible thanks to the agreement reached between Kozak and Salvini.
Representatives of Dmitry Kozak, it denies. They have twice said that there was no meeting in October 2018 between Deputy Prime Minister and Mr Salvini was not.
Interestingly, while meeting with Putin Signor Savoini remember?
As for Savoini, he did not categorically deny the fact of conversation in the “Metropol”. Realizing that surfaced audiotape is strong evidence, the Italian politician said: “Listen, I today sometimes I can’t remember who I was talking to yesterday. My day is so soon! And you want me to tell you who and what he was talking about in October of last year!”
About what was discussed at the meeting at the Metropole, a fact which stubbornly refuse to recognize neither Moscow nor to Rome? Three Russians invited the Italians cunning scheme generous financing of the “League” during the upcoming election campaign to the European Parliament. Given the mistakes made with marine Le Pen, was immediately rejected the idea of lending party Salvini. The plan was this — Russian oil company sells Italian, at least 3 million tons of oil products. The total transaction will be approximately $ 1.5 billion. However, the fuel, the Italians would buy at a discount, which will be sealed. In monetary terms it will amount to $ 65 million. That is the money and pick “League” for their needs. They will donate to the party coffers by the Italian company. All legal and nice.
Savoini stressed that the scheme he likes, but to buy oil needs well-known company, so as not to arouse suspicion, for example, Eni.
Buzzfeed doesn’t know whether eventually implemented reached in the “Metropol” arrangement. But we know that in June the “friends of Putin” from nine countries, the EU formed in Evroparlamenta a new faction called “Identity and democracy”. It consists of 73 deputies and is the fifth largest. The faction consists of the representatives of the Italian “League”, the party of marine Le Pen, the Austrian fpö, the German party “Alternative for Germany” and others.
