Putin came to the funny fotozhabu due to an emergency military exercise in Russia
The network once again made fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin from-for state of emergency in military exercises “Grom-2019”, which he personally supervised.
Fotozhabu with the Russian leader Dmitry published Krivchenko on the resource durdom.in.ua.
The picture shows upset Putin, whose well-known character in the film asks about how the exercises were held. Also on the fotozhabu there is a picture allegedly of the exercises with the explosion of military equipment.
It should be noted that during the exercise the last remaining in service with the Russian Soviet nuclear submarine K-44 “Ryazan” has carried out one launch of an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) R-29R from the two planned. The second missile did not come from the launcher, and the submarine returned to the point of permanent basing.