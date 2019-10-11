Putin, Chavez and Castro rest: young Zelensky President answers questions of journalists 9 hours in a row (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky Thursday, October 10, held a marathon meeting with the press, which set aside about 10 hours. Her stream are the main channels of the country. The meeting takes place in a rather unusual place, emphasizing democratic communication of the President with journalists recently opened in the Ukrainian capital the food court of Kyiv Food Market. Media representatives there were treated to croissants, soups and desserts. On the table was water and hot drinks.

The press conference is in the format of the conversation the heads of state at the table with small groups of journalists who alternately succeed each other. In each group consists of 7-10 employees of the press, which within the allotted time set Zelensky questions. Just to participate in the meeting of around 300 accredited journalists, the staff of the many Russian state-controlled media in the number of participants has not got.

During the meeting, Zelensky ask questions in Ukrainian and Russian languages. Zelensky also meets either in Ukrainian or in Russian.

Young Ukrainian President goes on the world record for the duration of the communication with the press. His closest rival, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his direct line is the average for 4 hours (longest 4 hours and 47 minutes). The world and the palm in this case undoubtedly belongs to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez – he could spend hours to talk to the press and people in the broadcast of his Sunday program “Hello, President!”. Once this show lasted 8 hours 6 minutes – President Chavez was joking, stories, singing, answering calls – all outdoors in 30-degree heat. A close friend of the Venezuelan leader, Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 2005 said 5 hours at the conference “Latin America in the XXI century: universalism and originality”.

“Regarding the Crimea… back to the question of his return

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky believes that it is necessary to return to the discussion regarding the return of Russia annexed the Crimea Peninsula.

He was in favour of making this issue up for discussion during the meetings in the “Normandy format”.

“Regarding the Crimea… I constantly raised the issue, and why in Minsk discussed the Crimea? Why “Norman format” does not discuss the Crimea? That is, for me the “Normandy format” – is still the possibility of addressing the issue of Crimea, simply return it at least to the discussion”, – said the President.

Water for the Crimea to Ukraine will not give

Answering the question on water supply of the Crimea, Vladimir Zelensky has ruled out the possibility of his resumption soon. He said he had not discussed this issue during talks with the Russian President. “To start negotiations, their should be someone to initiate, said Zelensky. – The theme of the party is not raised. We in this issue protect Ukraine”.

“We want to achieve investment in the Kherson region – continued Zelensky. Any idea to show the Crimea as we are investing money and developing the infrastructure there, especially in temporary borders. Therefore, the water issue was not discussed”. “Water will not go there”, – said the President of Ukraine.

About the meeting with Putin: it is needed if you want to end the war, but while “against all”

Vladimir Zelensky is not against direct meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but today none of it says, “because all against.” He said this during the press-marathon. So, the question of a journalist whether the conduct of his meeting with Putin, Zelensky said, “I don’t know.”

According to the President of Ukraine, such a meeting is necessary, if there is a desire to “end the war”

“We agreed that the summit “Norman format” can be. It was difficult overall to agree on how to set up it. Because in 2016 it was not, and, basically, it was a feeling that no one needs from the government. We said, “We need. You need to look each other in the eye, you need to meet,” said Zelensky.

However, he noted that these meetings can be in two formats: the “channel” and tete-a-tete with Putin. “But about this meeting, nobody talks because everyone is against… I don’t know… I can’t even you now say about it. I know one thing that this meeting should be. It should be if we want to end the war. We are now talking only about the “channel format”. While what he is. And I am grateful to our Western partners that at least we have one. And are now ready to “Norman format,” said Zelensky.

Zelensky will publish transcripts of conversations with Putin: it will harm

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky believes that the disclosure of the transcripts of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin can hurt the return of Ukrainian political prisoners and the end to the war in the Donbass.

He said this during the press-marathon in response to the journalists ‘ question about if he’s going to follow suit and make public the transcript of the conversation with the American President Donald trump, as well as with Putin. “I’m not ready to publish my conversations, I even published the interview with Mr. trump,” said the President.

He said that the publication of conversations with, for example, Putin can cause will eliminate the possibility of further conversations with the President of the Russian Federation and the return of prisoners, UNIAN news Agency reported. “My conversations with the President of the Russian Federation supported by the result of a very complicated return. I don’t play any games related to the life of people. I won’t publish anything because I know that it will harm the continuation of the process of return and end the war”, – he stressed. In addition, the President considers that publication of the conversation with Putin could lead to problems with Western partners inside the country. “If these calls bring results, let’s leave them in that format in which we have the right result,” said Zelensky.

Earlier Vladimir Zelensky said that his office will not publish the version of the transcript of the telephone conversation the presidents of Ukraine and the United States from July 25, after which the House of representatives announced the beginning of procedure of impeachment of Donald trump.

Zelensky: no violations of the law at the request of trump to launch an investigation of “the case for Biden”

President Zelensky on Thursday, 10 October, said that he sees corruption and violations of the law at the request of the American President Donald trump to investigate the so-called “case of Biden”.

Zelenski also said that during telephone conversations with the President of the United States discussed the issues of military assistance and the investigation of the Affairs of the company Burisma (hunter Biden, son of current rival trump in the presidential elections, ex-Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden, was part of the Board of Directors of Ukrainian gas company Burisma). And on the freezing of military assistance to Ukraine Zelensky learned after a telephone conversation with trump.

“The call could not affect the relations between Ukraine and the USA. We had a few calls,” he said. The Ukrainian President stressed that his main task during the telephone conversation was to obtain a meeting with the President of the United States, particularly in Ukraine, and during the meeting to convince the White house that will overcome the corruption. The President stressed that the issue of changing the image of Ukraine as a corrupt state is personal for him, so he has allocated a specific time during the meeting with the trump, held in September.

“Our calls are in no way associated with the weapon (with the release of the US of Ukraine, financing of the security sector), with Burisma (Burisma Holdings Limited)”, – he stressed. Zelensky also noted that the blocking military assistance to Ukraine learned after a telephone conversation with trump. “They have blocked this program in July, even before our conversation. I didn’t even know… when We talked to trump, this was not a question at all… after our meeting (with the Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence) America unblocked and added 140 million in aid,” said Zelensky.

According to him, he wants to have strong support from the United States, which was the purpose of the meeting.

In Ukraine at the moment are investigating a case of money laundering worth over 33 million dollars in the purchase of the group of companies of Kherson “oil terminal”, which involved the company AS Wirelogic Technology, Digitex Organisation LLP and the company ex-Minister of ecology, businessman Nikolay Zlochevsky Burisma Holdings Limited. In 2014, a member of the Board of Directors of Burisma became the son of ex-Vice-President of the USA hunter Biden.

Trump promptly responded to the words Zelensky: now the impeachment is necessary to stop

The President of the United States Donald trump reacted promptly to the words Zelensky, that there is no corruption and violation of law in the requested conduct in Ukraine the investigation in the “case of Biden”.

As stated by trump, after these words Zelensky impeachment proceedings should be stopped.

“The President just said the most convincing way that the President trump had no pressure (on him) and did absolutely nothing wrong. He used the clearest expression possible. This should put an end to this Scam the Democrats, but it won’t, because Democrats and the media turned!”, – trump wrote in his Twitter.

About its main mission: this is the end of the war in the Donbass, the return of people… along with the territory

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky believes that his main mission as President of the country is ending the war in the Donbass.

“I think that this is my mission,” he said. Zelensky said that he was elected as President, which is “stop the war”. “It was such Zelensky remains and will always remain that person,” he added.

The President noted that today in the occupied territories there are many people who consider themselves Ukrainians. He stressed that, for various reasons, particularly because they can not leave the native people in the occupied territories remain many Ukrainians. “Who is this man? It is separable? He is a fighter or is he a Ukrainian? It’s Ukrainian. This man – he’s normal. Ordinary Ukrainians, who can not leave his parents,” said Zelensky.

In his opinion, the government guilty of not providing the possibility of moving many people from the occupied territory. According to him, the Donbas if a man thinks that he is not Ukrainian, “I can’t get inside his brain and are unable to explain to him is his vision and his desire.”

He emphasized that all “that part of the people who live there, and they know, think and feel themselves to be Ukrainians, they should know that we do not leave, we do not throw, we will definitely be back along with the territory.”

Zelensky said, “this is our plan A”. “A “plan B” – all who feel themselves to be Ukrainians, – if we have a long, long story, long, long way with the return of the territories, that priority will still be people, and we must provide them with the opportunity to be here,” he said.

Occupied Donbas could turn into a second Transnistria

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that in the case that during a meeting of countries in the “Normandy format” will not be reached certain agreements, it cannot guarantee that there will be the freezing of the conflict in the Donbas.

“I really didn’t want the conflict in the Donbas were frozen. I would not want to have Transnistria or Abkhazia. I really don’t want, but can’t guarantee 100% that this will not happen,” said Zelensky, during the press-marathon on Thursday.

“What is it now? Now there we – Transnistria, almost… the Only thing that today distinguishes the temporarily occupied Donbass to Transnistria or “Abkhazian option” is what we hear gunshots, and all. But physically it does not matter, do we place the fence, or will the mining… That is, if there is no relationship and we do not recognize that this area is separate – it will be Transnistria. I wouldn’t want that, would not want”, – said the President.

About “the formula Steinmeier”: it will not be – will not be the Minsk format and then are left alone with Russia

Zelensky believes that the implementation of the so-called “formula Steinmeier” will lead to a civil war in Ukraine

At the same time, President Vladimir Zelensky said that if this question “warm up”, it could be “anything”.

President Vladimir Zelensky believes that the implementation of the so-called “formula Steinmeier” could lead to civil war in Ukraine.

Answering “quick question” of the journalist, whether he was speaking to the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier that his formula “bullshit”, Zelensky said.

At the same time, he did not agree with the statement that the implementation of this “formula” can lead to internal conflict in Ukraine to a civil war.

“I think it’s not true, because in society there is a request for ending the war. If you go to heat up this question and further, it can be anything,” said the President.

As stated Zelenskaya, Ukraine may lose the format of Minsk settlement of the conflict in the Donbass, if it is before the New year not to adopt a law on special status of Donbass with the inclusion of the “formula of Stymiee”.

“If we do not adopt a new law on the special status and will not implement the “formula Steinmeier,” then we have to get out of the Minsk process. This will automatically happen,” he said.

“In addition, we must remember that the other side can say: “Ukraine does not want to fulfill what it signed, he continued Zelensky. And then we can remain alone with Russia.”

Zelensky: before the withdrawal of troops in the Donbass should be 7 days of silence

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky insists that the withdrawal of troops in any part on the contact line in Donbass should be preceded by a seven-day period of the cease-fire, reports TASS.

“We don’t need to re-discuss the format of how breeding should occur, he said during the Kyiv press marathon. – About seven days specified in respect of any breeding. These limits are set out in the Minsk documents. Everything is already agreed. Seven days should not be firing.”

That Zelensky is not satisfied with the Minsk agreements

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he is dissatisfied with the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass, which in 2015 was signed in Minsk, in particular, it does not like the sequence of actions recorded in this document.

“Overall, I am unhappy with the document, which was signed in Minsk, – he said, responding during the press-marathon to the questions of journalists. But we are looking for answers to some difficult questions that are in the “Minsk” and, most importantly, we are looking for the order of execution (recorded) events. We are not satisfied with the order, which is in the Minsk document”

On the site “Peacemaker”, which brought hundreds of Russians: “My wife was there too”

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the work of the site “Peacemaker”, which brought hundreds of Russian culture, made it clear that he doesn’t like it, but he has no authority to close websites.

“Once my wife came to the site “Peacemaker”, then it was removed… If there was my wife, you know my attitude… I don’t remember if he was there I… as President, I can’t open or close the sites,” said Zelensky, during the press-conference, answering the question will be closed when the site “Peacemaker”.

The President also noted that he does not know who is the owner of the website. However, according to him, it’s not exactly Deputy interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.

Site “Peacemaker” is not an official resource.

Zelensky was ready at any moment to resign to avoid bloodshed

President Zelensky commented on the protests on the Maidan because “formula Steinmeier” and stated that he will not allow bloodshed. To avoid it, he is ready to retire.

He assured that he is ready to talk to people who oppose the withdrawal of troops in Donbass. But notice that, according to polls, 89% of citizens support the end of the war.

“About the whole independence… I do not fear at any moment, any second, if society do not want my team continued to I wasn’t the President see that there will be no bloodshed. I react very calmly to this,” said the President of Ukraine.

“But people should know what they will choose. They just will not choose then ending the war, and they will choose… to corrupt the political market. And they will see this menu, and now they can see what people have,” he continued.







































