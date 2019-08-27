Putin, Erdogan fed ice cream: in a network made fun of the “generosity” of the Russian President (video)
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan treated the Turkish President of the Russian ice cream. And it caused a storm of emotions in the network. during the dispersal of protest actions in Moscow.
About the “generous” gesture of the head of the Kremlin said on Twitter the presidential pool journalist Dmitry Smirnov and video.
On the question of whether Erdogan will pay for it Putin, the Russian leader replied in the affirmative, stressing that Erdogan is a guest.
According to the journalist, the Russian leader was treated to ice cream the entire Turkish delegation.
The network for this reason there was a lot of criticism. Users wonder the most expensive ice cream in Moscow and did not understand why Putin is paying in cash and not by card. A lot of unhappy considers that the President spends no money, and taxpayers.
“Putin has not treated, and taxpayers-Russians”.
“So watch the video (and it’s on repeat) and I wonder: two Popsicles for 5 Grand. She told him again, two Popsicles, but again he gives her 5 Grand. Now expensive ice cream in Moscow.”
“Look, the Russians, so it g… spends our money”.
“Vladimir Vladimirovich has no cards? Why cash?”
Note that the action took place in Zhukovsky near Moscow. Erdogan became the first foreign head of state, personally examined the latest Russian su-57. The show took place at the International aviation and space salon MAKS-2019.
Erdogan: I’ll pay too?
Putin: Cry, you’re a guest
