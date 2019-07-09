Putin found an extreme in the shooting of activists on the Maidan
In an interview for the new film by American Director Oliver stone “In the struggle for Ukraine”, which premiered at the Taormina Italian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on independence in 2014, there were snipers from Georgia, which shot at the protesters. They allegedly used the forces that wanted regime change in Ukraine.
The master of the Kremlin also fully justified the fugitive ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, noting that Yanukovych has repeatedly told him that “he even thought to use force against the civilian population, even against those people who have taken up arms”.
“I know about what you said (that on the Maidan were Georgian snipers — ed.), aware of the fact that the existing government headed by President Yanukovych didn’t use the army and were not interested to give any reason for the actions of military nature on the part of the opposition”, — said Putin.
Recall, stone has produced a movie about the events of recent years in Ukraine, especially for the President of Russia Vladimir Putin commented on the seizure by the Russians of Ukrainian seafarers in the fall of 2018 in the area of the Kerch Strait. The head of the Ministry again published false information, accusing the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko provocation in the Kerch Strait.
The film was a continuation of the considerations in the previous stone’s propaganda film “Ukraine in flames”, which talked about the development of the country until 2014. In preparation for filming the first film about Ukraine, stone for more than four hours communicated with the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, who during the meeting had convinced him that the events on the Maidan were the American special services. Then the Director said that the expulsion of Yanukovych guilty of some “radical neo-Nazis”, which is also staged many attacks on him during the flight.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter