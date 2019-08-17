Putin granted Russian citizenship to former high-ranking Ukrainian official

Путин предоставил российское гражданство бывшему высокопоставленному украинскому чиновнику

Another former Ukrainian top officials of times of Yanukovych received Russian passport. The President of the Russian Federation gave citizenship to Dmitry Vorona — former Deputy interior Minister of Ukraine and former Deputy Minister of justice.

A lawyer from Donetsk Dmytro Vorona in 2010 was appointed Deputy Minister of internal Affairs. The Ministry of the young officer remembered that even in official corridors traveled with a personal guard. In the future, the Crow occupied the post of head of the State migration service, Deputy Minister of justice, head of the State registration service.

As reports Radio Freedom, in 2018, the Crow was in the occupied Crimea adviser Sergei Aksyonov (the leader of the occupation administration of the Crimea).

