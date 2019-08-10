Putin has again dropped the rating to a minimum of 18 years
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin declined to support — to vote for him in the election ready only 43%. This is stated in the research Fund “Public opinion”, reports the BBC.
If presidential elections were held next Sunday, Putin would be supported by 43%. This is the lowest figure recorded by sociologists over the past 18 years. Only in April 2001 for Putin were ready to vote less — 42%.
Thus, according to the survey FOM, the ratings of other politicians has not changed. Also, according to FOM, the number of those who believe that Putin is in the post works well with 64% in July to 60% now. 27% told pollsters that the President post is bad, and 12% found it difficult to assess. Is the level of the December-January 2018-2019 year, at the time Putin’s ratings have experienced another decline.
Also 36% said they have less confidence in the President last month — and only 15% trust to the President increased. 49% could not answer this question.
The Agency reminds that at the end of July sociologists “Levada center” found that more than a third of Russians (38%) would not want Putin to remain President after the end of the current term in 2024. Experts have attributed the downgrade from large-scale fires in Siberia and the protests over the elections to the Moscow city Duma and predict a further decline of support for Putin. Also in the data, the study says that almost 40% of Russians want to see Putin as President after 2024.
As previously reported “FACTS” in the spring of the current year the all-Russia centre of studying of public opinion (VTSIOM) has changed the methodology of the surveys, and because of this, Putin’s rating has grown. But in early summer these tricks sociologists failed, and the Russian President began to support less of the electorate.
