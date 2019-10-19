Putin has become a laughing stock because he was afraid of birds
The Russian President was in an unpleasant and ridiculous situation because of the gift he presented to the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel-Aziz al-Saud. The Russian President brought a bird of prey such as Merlin, which screwed up the Palace of the king at the time of donation. Write about the facts with reference to Kommersant.
Falconer, Shukhrat Razak told reporters that the female bird, which is the first Chicks from a pair of Champions and her name is alpha. He also noted that the bird had to be calm for two days before the ceremony. However, alpha was still worried.
Before the presentation of the birds she emptied a few times, and then the confusion occurred and during the ceremony bestowing the king. He crowned the head of the Arab countries said that a bird he will rename and give it a name to which it will respond. In response to such a valuable gift king presented the Putin picture.