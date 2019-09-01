Putin has been handed new powers: what do we know
During September 2019 temporary chairmanship of the UN security Council goes to the delegation of the Russian Federation. This is stated in the official microblog organization.
“In September the presidency of the UN security Council goes to the right rotation to the delegation of Russia”, — reported in the United Nations.
Today, September 2, there will be a press conference where the Russian side will announce the plans at the time of his “reign” in the security Council.
As you know, in August 2019 the UN security Council was chaired by Poland. After Russia, in October the UN security Council will lead South Africa in November and UK in December — USA. The chairmanship of the UN security Council moves from one member state to another every month according to alphabetical order of the Latin alphabet.
Recall that the UN security Council consists of 15 members. Five of them are at the table-horseshoe all the time — the US, France, Britain, China and Russia. The other ten temporary members are elected every two year on a rotation. For decision-making requires a majority vote subject to a unanimous decision of all permanent members.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia and China initiated in August sobeza meeting of the UN in connection with the U.S. withdrawal from the Treaty on intermediate and shorter-range missiles. In particular, the Americans experienced cruise land-based missile with a range of over 500 km, Although the initiator of withdrawal from the Treaty, as you know, was it the Russian Federation.
