Putin has called the possible cause for failure from the presidency
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin admitted that he would not go for a fourth term, if tired. The head of state said in an interview with the American Director Oliver stone, the transcript of which was published a press-service of the Kremlin.
In particular, stone asked the master of the Kremlin, if he’s tired, to which Putin replied in the negative.
“If I’m tired, I would not go to fourth [period]”, — said the Russian leader.
As you know, during the meeting in June, direct line, Putin also said that he is not tired of being President.
But in a July interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, talking about plans after the presidency, the politician said that he has another five years of hard work and it is too early to talk about what he’ll do after that.
Recall that in 2018, Vladimir Putin has won the “election” of the President. His current term in office expires in 2024. During this time he, in particular, has set the task to run 12 national projects, which, according to the President, needs to increase the standard of living of Russians, and to ensure the security of the country in the long term.
As previously reported “FACTS”, after 2024 in Russia entered a new, post-Putin era: the current Russian President will have to leave. This confidence was expressed by the poet and publicist Dmitry Bykov.
