Putin has embarrassed with the gift brought them to the Saudi king Merlin dirtied the Palace in…

From Kamchatka Gyrfalcon, which the President of Russia Vladimir Putin gave the king of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdel-Aziz al-Saud, began diarrhea from excitement. About it writes “Kommersant”.
The publication reports that Falconer Shukhrat Razakov told the publication that the vulture’s name is alpha. Bird, girl, first litter of Champions, from which it was possible to obtain offspring.
According to Falconer, before the ceremony of exchanging gifts had to calm the Merlin for two days. Despite this, bird still was nervous.
“Not to worry is impossible! It’s these kind of people. The king, the President! Any I get mad!” said Falconer.
Before the return of king alpha went to the toilet five times. During the exchange of gifts, the Gyrfalcon was again voided his bowels, the contents of which were directly on the floor of the Palace.
Falconer admitted that it would be hard to part with your pet. He said that the alpha smart bird and will “star” in the Kingdom.
The Saudi king pointed out that renamed Merlin and give him the name by which the bird will respond. In response to “the gift” Saudi leader gave Vladimir Putin a picture.
