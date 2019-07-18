Putin has explained, why against the exchange of “all for all”
In Moscow do not share the Ukrainian vision of what should be the exchange of prisoners and hostages and understanding of the format “all for all” the parties to the negotiations. This was stated by the speaker of Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov.
However, he noted that Moscow supports the process of exchange “in General”.
“During a telephone conversation (Putin and Zelensky. Ed.) do mentioned the ideal formula “all for all”, said that in the end it is this formula, it would be desirable to come. But it was done stipulation that the understanding of the word “all” from the Russian and Ukrainian sides different in some aspects. Therefore, the experts will bring together this understanding, and then implementation (this format) will become more possible”, — Peskov said in comments TASS.
He elaborated that in Kiev such (detained persons. Ed.) I think some in Russia others.
We will remind, Ukraine’s representative to the working group on political issues of the Trilateral contact group Roman Bezsmertny said that the Ukrainian side was ready to start the procedure with reference to a specific date, and this proposal was supported by representatives of non-government-controlled parts of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, however Russia did not agree with this proposal.
In the immortal words, “legal cleansing” of the different people included in the exchange lists may be performed from several days to several months. At the moment the agreement was reached on the exchange of 208 (held in prisons in government-controlled territories) 69 (held in ORDA.
Earlier it was reported about the agreement in the Normandy format to exchange held with Russia according to the formula 15 by 15 or 10 by 10 until the end of July.
