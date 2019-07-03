Putin has named the conditions for dialogue with Zelensky
Talks between Kiev and Moscow is possible when executing the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky his campaign promises. In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported.
“Dialogue is possible if Zelensky will begin to fulfill their campaign promises, including the establishment of direct contacts with their own countrymen in the Donbass, ceasing to call them separatists”, — said Putin.
The Russian leader said that during the election campaign Zelensky has declared its intention “to establish direct contacts with their fellow citizens in the Donbas.”
Putin also said that the conflict only hurts the Russian and Ukrainian parties, “in contrast to the development of pragmatic cooperation based on trust and understanding”.
Recall a few days ago, Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said about the possibility of Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Putin does not reject contacts, a priori, not exclude them, but first he “need to understand the politics and strategic line Zelensky”. At the same time, according to Peskov, Russia is interested in specific agreements that will be achieved.
