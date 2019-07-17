Putin has simplified obtaining Russian citizenship to all residents of Donbass
July 17, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to actively provide residents of Donbass Russian passports. The decree on simplified procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship for residents of the entire territory of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
. Concessions were made for the inhabitants of the occupied part of Donbass. The decree appeared immediately after the elections in Ukraine and had to demonstrate that the Kremlin is satisfied with the results of the vote.
The hype about obtaining a passport was short: lost interest as soon as the people understand that the passport is not eligible for Russian pensions and the possibility of a new document is trimmed.
