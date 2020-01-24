Putin in Israel has put the anti-Semitism and Russophobia in a row
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin at the world Holocaust forum in Israel has put in a series of anti-Semitism and Russophobia. About it writes BBC.
He stated this during the opening of the monument to the heroes and defenders of the defense of Leningrad “Candle of memory”.
“Here, as in Russia, are concerned about attempts to deny the Holocaust, to revise the results of world war II, bleach murderers and criminals”, — said Vladimir Putin.
He said that living in Israel is almost 1300 “blockade” and respect their heroes.
“Here, as in Russia, you understand the importance of the lessons of the Second world war, not allow the world to forget the consequences of national self-interest, discord, promoting all forms of chauvinism, anti-Semitism and Russophobia,” — said Putin.
However, he did not specify which side and what exactly is Russophobia.
Later, Vladimir Putin made another speech during the main events of the forum.
In it, he recalled the decisive contribution of the USSR to the victory over Germany and 27 million victims of Soviet citizens.
Putin also called on the countries-permanent members of the UN security Council in 2020 to gather for a special meeting to discuss the situation of peace throughout the world.
Forum and triangle Putin-Zelensky-Duda
The world Holocaust forum organized on the occasion of the 75 anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
The President of Ukraine was hesitant to go to the forum, because I knew in advance that he will not provide words. But it was known that Putin has such a right to be.
In such a situation, the President of Poland Duda has canceled a planned visit due to the fact that the organizers did not agree to give him the floor. And to sit and just listen to Putin’s speech without the ability to respond to potential prosecution of the leader of Russia, head of Poland did not want to.
In recent months between Russia and Poland there is an acute historical disputes about the role of countries at the beginning of the Second world war and the accusations of Putin in the direction of Polish politicians 30 years of anti-Semitism.
Ukrainian politicians sharply criticized Zelensky that he will listen to Putin and will serve as a “silent extras”.
However, on 23 January it became known that the President’s team has found a way not to be present during the speech of Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation agreed to transmit their seats on time performances of world leaders, including Putin, survivors of the Holocaust.
At the same time, the President of Ukraine takes part in all other activities within the forum.
On the eve of the Russian side said that Vladimir Zelensky wanted to meet with Vladimir Putin in Israel, the same meeting on the sidelines of the forum did not rule out the Ukrainian side.
At the forum Vladimir Zelensky told reporters that Ukraine and Russia agree on a new exchange of prisoners.
The forum is attended by more than forty world leaders and speeches will also be delivered by representatives of France, great Britain, USA and Israel.
