Putin in the Arab countries for the second consecutive day playing a parody of the national anthem of the Russian Federation

| October 17, 2019 | News | No Comments

Путину в арабских странах второй день подряд играют пародию на гимн РФ

During Vladimir Putin’s visit to the United Arab Emirates the local brass band welcomed the President of the country-occupier unusual performance of the national anthem.

“Abu Dhabi has played closer to the original than in Riyadh”, – said on 15 November in his Twitter propagandist Kremlin pool Dmitry Smirnov.

On 14 October, an unusual performance of the anthem of the Russian Federation the attention paid orchestra in Saudi Arabia.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr