Putin in the sixth time has arrived in the Vatican and discussed with Pope Ukrainian and Syrian crises (PHOTO)

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin arrived at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis. This is his sixth visit to the Vatican. The Russian President twice – in 2000 and 2003 – met with John Paul II, once – in 2007 – Benedict XVI, twice in 2013 and 2015 – with Francis.

On Thursday, the Russian leader’s limousine from the airport was accompanied by honorary escort of motorcyclists. Sixth audience with the head of the Catholic Church took place in the Papal library of the Apostolic Palace, located in the wing of the third floor, next to the papal chambers, reports TASS. The Pope met the Russian leader in front of the library. Conversation Putin and the Pope took place behind closed doors, only in the presence of an interpreter.

In a statement, the print Service of the Holy see, issued on Thursday following the meeting, said that “the discussion touched on some important issues of life of the Roman Catholic Church in Russia and acute issues of international politics, including the situation in Syria, Venezuela and Ukraine”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis exchanged gifts after the discussion that lasted 45 minutes. As the press-Secretary of Russian leader Dmitry Peskov, the President gave the Pope an icon of the apostles Peter and Paul, as well as the disc with the movie “Sin” by Andrei Konchalovsky about Michelangelo and illustrated album devoted to this film.

“This is a very good film,” – said the Russian President, talking about the movie Konchalovsky. He also expressed the hope that the Pope will find time to watch the film.

The Pope in turn presented Putin personally signed a Message for the world day of peace, 2019, medal in honor of the sixth year of the pontificate dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First World war, and etching (a kind of engraving. – Approx. TASS) overlooking St. Peter’s square the work of Giuseppe Vazi 1774. On the medals of the sixth year of the pontificate reproduced quote “Nothing is lost with peace. All you can lose in the war” from the radio addresses of Pope Pius XII of 24 August 1939.

Talking about the engraving, the Pope noted that presents it as a gift to Putin that he “did not forget Rome.”

At the end of an audience with Putin presented the Pope members of the official Russian delegation, which included Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Deputy head of the presidential administration, press Secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, the Minister of culture Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Ministry of health of Russia Veronika Skvortsova and Russia’s Ambassador to the Vatican Alexander Avdeev. Then the President held a separate meeting with Secretary of state (head of government) of the Vatican cardinal Pietro Parolini.

Visit of the head of the Vatican are regulated by a strict Protocol which has not changed significantly for many years. The audience is held in the library. There are certain guidelines on dress code for the invited audience. For men is dark suits and dull ties. Women should wear a veil and avoid in its closed outfit in three colors: white (the papal colors), red (cardinal) and purple (Episcopal).

The meeting of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin with Pope Francis is important for the Russian Orthodox Church, said on Thursday the head of the Synodal Department for Church and society and the media of the Moscow Patriarchate, Vladimir Legoyda.

“We also know that the Vatican and Russia have similar positions on several issues of world politics, I think it is important to maintain traditional values of marriage and family, protection of the rights of Christians in those regions where they are persecuted. Therefore, from the point of view of the Church, of course, this meeting is important and useful,” he wrote in his telegram channel.

According to Legoyda, the meeting of Putin and Francis is interstate in nature. “It is necessary to reiterate that the Holy see is an entity similar in status to the state: a party to international treaties and international organizations, has diplomatic representation in many States. Therefore, the meeting of the Russian President and the Pope is meeting, which by its nature is inter-state, secular, if you like, nature”, – said the head of the Synodal Department.

He stressed that the Russian Orthodox Church is not obliged to comment on the content of such meetings, but supports and welcomes “any contact of heads of state and government, including President Putin and Pope Francis”.