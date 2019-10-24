Putin is looking for a successor: in Russia, made a curious statement
Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for the man who could replace him in the post and continue to the present Imperial policy.
The head of the all-Russia centre of studying of public opinion (VTSIOM) Valery Fedorov earlier suggested that Putin’s successor may be a man of the age of 40-50 years, which will have “a strong character and definitely a patriot who will never sacrifice Russia’s sovereignty and great power status for overseas “cookies”.
According to the General Director of MIA “Russia today”, the Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov, Putin thinks about it from morning to evening. That Kiselev said at a lecture to students of Moscow state University, Russian reports RBC.
“It is irresponsible for him to leave, slamming the door and leaving a successor. I believe that any responsible politician needs to ensure the continuity of power”, — said
Kiselev and recalled that Putin came to power at the behest of President Yeltsin.
“Just as Yeltsin left his successor, Putin but then Putin went through direct elections”, — said Kiselev.
We will remind, powers of Putin as President will expire in 2024. According to the Russian Constitution, the same person cannot hold the presidency for more than two consecutive terms. This means that Putin, who was elected President in 2012 and re-elected in 2018, will not be able to participate in the presidential election of 2024.
As he wrote, “the FACTS”, after the protest actions in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to regularly examine consumer preferences and behavior of young people online.
The aggressive policy of the Russian President has repeatedly expressed opposition politicians and journalists. In particular, the military expert Alexander Goltz believes that the Kremlin is openly preparing for nuclear war.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter