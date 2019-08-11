Putin is losing power in Russia: it became known about the fatal error of the Russian President
In Russia amid mass protests a new center of influence, which is gradually absorbing powers from President Putin. The new player became the law enforcement agencies: now they are not just security, but also captured the place in the power vertical. In an interview with “the FACTS,” said political expert Andrey Okara.
“Literally before our eyes had a complete triumph for the security forces. In politics there is a new subject. Previously, they had only the protection of power — the “collective Putin”. Now they are an independent player… Power becomes kind of a hostage, “explained Okara.
The analyst predicts that soon the Russian security forces will not fail to demonstrate their entrenched position in the power structure. “Security forces will soon declare: “We protect you in a critical situation from an angry people, so the main — we, not you, “—says the expert.
Recall the last protest in Moscow on 10 August, despite the volume, is ambiguous. The Russian President on the day of the protests left the capital and departed for the Crimea. A law enforcement agencies firmly opposed the protesters were detained 352 people.
How will the protest movement in Russia and what results it will lead, read the interview Okara “Russia enters the period of “the troubles”, the security forces actually took Putin’s hostages”.
