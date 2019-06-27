Putin is not a man: Russian musician harshly criticized the head of the Kremlin
Russian rapper Lockin (Roman Khudyakov) spoke strongly about Vladimir Putin. The musician believes that Putin is not a man to hold a post of the President can not.
As evidence of the inhumane essence of Putin, the rapper recalled the reaction of the Russian leader on the death of people, for example on the tragedy with the children at the Mall, “Winter cherry”.
“People have organized mourning. And the President, the leader of the nation two days is silent and says nothing at all. It’s not human. He has no human qualities. But as no man can run the country?” — Khudyakov said in an interview on the Youtube channel “the List”.
Continuing the theme of Putin, the rapper expressed confidence that the government is irreparably changes a person. And because it makes no sense to talk with the Russian President and to persuade him.
“What to talk to him? He is not a man… to restore him to his senses is impossible. Grandfather was already formed“—recognizes Lockin.
Earlier, the expert of the Ukrainian Institute for the future Glen Grant called Putin the animal and explained how dangerous compromise with the politician. Grant agreed that Putin is not a man in the conventional sense.
