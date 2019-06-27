Putin is not waiting for a “breakthrough solutions” from the G20 summit in Osaka
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has shared his expectations of the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese. According to him, it is unlikely the forum will be taken breakthrough solutions. However, it is hoped that they will be able to iron out the contradictions and establish the basis for further cooperation, he said.
“In modern conditions it is difficult to expect any breakthrough decisions, crucial decisions, it can hardly count today, but it is hoped that during the General discussions, bilateral meetings will be able to iron out the contradictions and to create a Foundation, a basis for positive movement forward,” – said the head of the Russian Federation in interview to the British newspaper Financial Times.
Putin reminded that “Big twenty” – the key international forum devoted to the development of the world economy. The Russian leader hopes that “all participants of this event confirm its intention to develop common rules that all will adhere to, and show the desire and willingness to strengthen the international financial and trade institutions”. “Everything else is details, which are applied to main themes,” – said Putin.
The President also drew attention to the fact that the Russian side supports Japan’s chairmanship in G20. “All that concerns the development of modern technology, the information economy, until the attention of our Japanese colleagues to the issues of longevity… will support and participate in these discussions,” he said.
We will remind, in addition to the leaders of countries in the “group of twenty” at the summit in Osaka will take part representatives of international organizations. It is expected that the heads of state will discuss issues of trade, investment and innovation, environment and energy, as well as inequalities, particularly gender. In addition, scheduled meetings on the digital economy and the empowerment of women.