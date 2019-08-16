Putin is preparing a “small victorious war” against Ukraine — expert
Russia may decide on a “small victorious war” against Ukraine, which he began with air and missile strikes, followed by ground operation. This is the chief editor of “Information resistance” Yuri, Karin. said the comment to the edition “Apostrophe”.
“With an eye … on scorching with the “Ukrainian question” and a sharp drop in Putin’s rating in Russia, he may need a little victorious war. The whole territory of Ukraine they do not need. The question is not how to capture it, and what means to contain and what forces control it. This is the most sensitive issue of the aggressor. But a small victorious war can make the victim more pliable and to instill the belief the Russians in the great General”, — the expert believes.
While Karin indicates that the more ideal springboard than militarized ORDO, no. Plus, a small “shoulder bounce” to enhance and reinforce striking force through the Ukrainian-Russian border, which is already concentrated enough Russian troops.
At the same time the expert believes that the Kremlin soberly regarded a high chance to implement their own scenario with the lifting of sanctions, recognition of the annexation of the Crimea and return ORDA in the Ukraine under the conditions of Moscow, exclusively by diplomatic means. In parallel, shaking hybrid instruments the situation in our country.
Currently neither of these scenarios cannot be discounted, says Yuri Karin. This requires preparing for a possible attack from the first stages.
“If the enemy knows that we are ready to resist him, the desire to carry out any active steps it abruptly disappears,” — says Yuri, Karin.
Recall that in his interview to “FAKTY” Yuri, Karin expressed the opinion that Russia is trying to implement in Ukraine a few scenarios — the federalization of the country, such as made in Moldova, and if that fails, then you can make a real civil war, to enter the territory of its “peacekeepers” and actually occupying our territory.
