Putin is preparing to “reshuffle”: we learned about the cunning plans of the master of the Kremlin to remain in power
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power after elections in 2024 as a Prime Minister with enhanced constitutional powers. About it writes Bloomberg.
“Having shaky public support, President Vladimir Putin is considering the possibility of amending the electoral legislation to maintain control over an updated State Duma of the Russian Federation to enable it to take decisions that could continue his reign, “—said in the article.
The Kremlin considers the option of amending the electoral legislation in which members of the ruling “United Russia” could take part in elections 2021 formally an independent single-seat districts.
According to sources of Bloomberg, the proportion of MPs by party lists in the Duma will be reduced from 50% to 25% (112 people), and the remaining 75% will be elected by districts — as a nominally independent. One of the sources notes that through such measures amid falling ratings of “United Russia” Putin will be able to obtain full control of the new Parliament for three years until the end of his presidential term.
It is anticipated that changes will take effect before the next parliamentary elections in 2021, which will give Putin the opportunity to obtain full control over the new legislature for three years to the end of his presidential term, said one of the sources Bloomberg.
Such reform will require a constitutional amendment. The Russian authorities are firmly in control, “independents” and usually blocking opposition candidates, so the likelihood of success of the project is very large, the newspaper notes.
Therefore, control over the state Duma will help Putin to save power and be after 2024 Prime Minister with extended powers, narrowing the powers of the new President.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is looking for a successor from among the young politicians. This was stated by Director of the Russian center for public opinion studies (VTSIOM) Valery Fedorov.
