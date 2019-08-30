Putin is ridiculed because of the radical change in appearance
Rumors that the Russian leader Vladimir Putin has counterparts and actively uses their services go long. In the network there are new pictures. Recently in the social network Twitter blogger Denis Kazan has published two images of Putin, which clearly shows that this is not the “original” Russian President.
As Kazan writes, the pictures were taken with a difference in 10 years, and Putin’s face has changed beyond recognition. He admitted that during this time the Russian President did plastic surgery. However, the quality of these operations is questionable, as changed the appearance of the Russian President beyond recognition. Therefore, in the post Kazan asked a rhetorical question, why the plastic, if it changes the appearance of the person.
Users below this post actively discussed the presence of twins at the Kremlin inhabitants of heaven. Some have suggested that he has not one double, and use them very actively. Some began to joke about what “Putin” from Udmurtia is used the way it was. The review noted that it could look like import substitution and hoped I wouldn’t see might look like Putin after 10 years.