Putin is ridiculed because of the refusal of aid in fighting fires
In social networks this reaction is not appreciated.
In the Internet ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, who “nose” and refuses to aid in extinguishing large-scale fires, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to politeka.net.
Footage of shame leaking propagandist Dmitry Smirnov on Twitter.
“Do not trump one: the Italian Prime Minister offered Russia help in fighting fires in Siberia — two fire-fighting aircraft Canadairs”, — stated in the message.
Note that netizens were quick to accuse the Lord of the Kremlin in an overly bloated ego and the desire to show the position at that time in Russia there is a real environmental emergency.
“this nedostroy the whole world already zae…Ala…only knows how to shit on the entire planet”, “They think we only have the fire problem? Well, well…”, “Two fuck is power”, “Cho, a dagger, Iskander and avant-garde this crap is not quenched?”, “Where’s grandfather now? On the bottom lay down in the bathyscaphe?”, “While trump rein not inserted — you finally uneconomical to extinguish it. Yes, you and the People — economically,” they write.
Special attention deserves the position of Prime Minister of Italy, Giuseppe Conte, who was in favor of lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation
As previously reported, in the Internet hype of the frame with the “eliminated” by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Photos published artist Alesha Stupin on Twitter.
“Mission Complete”, — stated in the message.
The photo shows Ukrainian member of spetsnaz, which was “liquidated” by Putin. One of the shots hit the head, another in the fifth point. This was the reason for caustic ridicule from users.
“Based on this event could be washed down plaid polka dot over the Kremlin”, “there’s the ass shot Putin lies”, “What a beauty”, “There is a tradition, the Colonel handle of a shovel should hang”, “a reference to his favorite tapeworms”, “Control in the left polypodia,” they write.
By the way, Russian President Vladimir Putin has distinguished himself in public another blatant act. The reason for the appearance of angry comments was the visit of Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko in Konevetsky monastery.
The corresponding video, which has angered social media users in the microblog published a propagandist Dmitry Smirnov.
“I would like to present you with the image of the Konevskaya mother of God icon”: Putin and Lukashenko in Koniecka the monastery presented the icon of XIX century”, — stated in the caption to the video.