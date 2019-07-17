Putin is trying to downgrade Zelensky: Walker commented on the decision of the court of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian…
The extension of arrest of Ukrainian prisoners of war sailors is an attempt by the Kremlin to put pressure on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky before the parliamentary elections. This was stated by the special representative of US state Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker, reports “Voice of America”.
Well as by the pressure of the Kremlin on Zelensky special representative considers the decision of the Russian President about simplification of procedure of issuing Russian passports to the residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regions.
“The detention of the sailors was illegal from the beginning, and they should be fired immediately. They were attacked in international waters and illegally seized. They should be returned to family as soon as possible. I am convinced that President Putin and Russia use of seafarers and the issue of Russian passports in order to create pressure on Zelensky and hurt his re-election prospects”, said Walker.
He also expressed doubt that these methods would work: “the Ukrainians also understand what kind of pressure Russia will not be able to win Ukraine”, — he added.
Recall that the Lefortovo court of Moscow on Wednesday, July 17, to extend by three months the period of detention of 24 Ukrainian sailors trapped in the Kerch Strait in November 2018. The meetings were held behind closed doors.
On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which allows to obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified procedure for Ukrainians, who previously lived in any area of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. to release from captivity of Ukrainian seafarers on the terms of criminal prosecution in Ukraine.
