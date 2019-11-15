Putin, killer Sokolov and maniac Chikatilo: the astrologer found similarities in their horoscopes
The ability to advance, horoscope, calculate, the person is capable of murder or even a series of murders or not, would greatly facilitate life as to forensics and to society as a whole. About whether it is possible to determine the maniac in his horoscope, in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told known astropsychology Valentine Wittrock. (.)
— First of all, I want to draw attention to the fact that astrology cannot make definitive conclusions, — tells Valentine, — simply has no right to it. Horoscope can tell what a person is inclined, but it is not necessary that he will realize your tendencies in life. However, the first indicator, which is important to pay attention to is the position of the moon in the horoscope of a person. She is responsible for our feelings and emotions, so its location is a characteristic of our personality in many ways, including the ratio of our inclination or aversion to cruelty and aggression. Most often, such tendencies says the Moon in Leo. Leo generally quite aggressive sign, if you believe the statistics, half of all murders on our planet is perpetrated by people born under this constellation. The moon sign in a person’s horoscope suggests that he is half a Lion, even if he was born under a different sign, which also indicates emanating from his powerful aggression.
— Have you seen the horoscope of a St. Petersburg Professor Oleg Sokolov?
— This is the most revealing in this sense, the story. Associate Professor Oleg Sokolov killed and dismembered his lover and graduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko. He is a Cancer with Moon in Leo: on the one hand, bright and artistic, with another — are prone to violence and violent people. His horoscope says about possible outbursts, during which the man himself does not know what he was doing. Perhaps it is in this state he committed the murder.
— What is more important to pay attention to horoscopes?
— On what the planets in the horoscope adjacent to the Moon: if there is a connection with the so-called higher planets — Uranus, Neptune or Pluto (they are called higher because they are not amenable to control) it is possible to speak about mental disorders, and such a person just need to look.
Oleg Sokolov, we were talking about, the Moon in Leo in conjunction with one of the highest of the planets, Uranus. He talks about the human propensity for violence, sadism and cruelty. Actually there was a lot of interesting mismatches. For example, the murder occurred on November 8 when the waxing Moon was in the sign of Pisces, and this sign is not conducive to aggression. But if the conflict is ripe for a few days and began at a time when the Moon moving through the sign of Aquarius, the falcons could accumulate dissatisfaction, which as a result and splashed out on 8 November. Sokolov — personality is extremely unpleasant and controversial, but the maniac to call it early. On the one hand, killers are caught over the years, they are very skilled at covering their tracks and on their conscience dozens of victims, they are caught the first time, moreover so poorly: I went to heat parts of the killed and fell into the river himself. On the other, we do not know whether the victim of the murderer was only one girl. During the investigation it was revealed that he had nearly killed another of his mistress, besides, was pathologically cruel to the horses that participated in historical reconstructions. Do not be surprised if during the investigation it is proved that he acted in a state of altered consciousness, which he provided alcohol or illegal drugs.
One of the famous killers — Andrei Chikatilo…
In his horoscope Moon in conjunction with Pluto, which also indicates sadism, plus intense aspect of the moon to Venus, which confirms the diagnosis. Moreover, the Moon maniac was in the sign of Scorpio, which in itself is difficult, and Chikatilo there was still Black Moon, distorting the person’s perception of reality. Kill this maniac always on the full moon, and it is said about the sexual overtones of his crimes.
The connection of the moon with Pluto have murdered their daughters, Mikhail Khachaturian — he did abused girls. Eastern men are known for their violent temper, but to sleep with the daughters — I did not have to hear. However, it is possible to find an explanation in the horoscope Khachaturian: his Moon is located in Virgo, which shows his disgust — such men do not use the services of women of easy virtue. And then young girls, and even your family. He’s one of the daughters was molested in the presence of his wife when she was only 14 years old. And both of them — and Chikatilo, and Khachaturian on the people around them gave the impression to perfectly normal and sane, even ordinary people.
Connection of the moon with higher planets found in horoscopes of people who do not have a reputation as maniacs?
— Of course, it’s very interesting! For example, the connection of the moon with Pluto is a Hollywood actor Mel Gibson, who makes films with lots of scenes of cruelty and violence in his movie about Jesus Christ solid bloodletting. A similar link is observed and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the sadism which is not physical, and moral properties, plus he does everything by proxy.
