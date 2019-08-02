Putin launch a “military Internet”: what do we know
In Russia, during exercises in the Central military district have been tested long-range “military Internet”. About it write “news”.
“High-speed sharing of information allowed to configure the communication between field control points at a distance of 2 000 km. In the exercise involved more than 4,500 military personnel”, — stated in the message.
The publication said that “the army of a sovereign Internet” is a closed system of digital information exchange. She already has a name — multi-service transport network (MTS). This type of communication can use in war and emergency zones, where there are often problems with communication.
Ministry of defense of the aggressor used special equipment and more than a thousand of mobile communication systems and encryption to create a long-distance transmission lines. During exercises used digital and mobile systems video conferencing ISS-P and MK SVX and space communications station R-438-N “Belozer”. The data transfer speed of 300 megabits per second.
Experts explain that a highly secure local wireless network allows the exchange of information on distance of several thousand miles, including to transfer large files such as audio and video. The defense Ministry said that all communication channels are securely protected from hacking mobile systems, “Nickel”, and data is encrypted.
As you know, now the Russian military will not be able to use the Internet — even storage of a smartphone in the army is equivalent to a gross disciplinary misconduct.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in early may, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed the law on isolation of Runet. The law will allow “to create an independent infrastructure for the smooth functioning of the Russian segment of the Internet, and aims to protect”.
