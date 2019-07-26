Putin legalized “the hunger games”: the Russians were armed with bows and arrows
In Russia, it seems, decided to legalize “the hunger games” and to allow citizens to go hunting with a bow and arrow.
The state Duma adopted in the third final reading a bill that allows in Russia hunting with a bow and arrow. This is according to the system of ensuring legislative activity of the state Duma.
The law equates the bow to hunting weapons and allows you to buy it those who have a hunting license and a permit to own a hunting weapon.
When this is fixed “unlicensed order purchase hunting bows with the subsequent registration in Regardie within two weeks”.
In the explanatory note to the bill States that legalization of meadows as hunting weapons “the most positive impact on the development of the whole hunting industry in Russia and the image of Russia as a great hunting power”.
Currently, the Russian legislation prohibits the use of bow and arrow during a hunt — you can only use them during the competition in compliance with the storage conditions at the venue.
Now to the hunting weapon is long-barreled firearms, pneumatic and cold steel bladed weapons.