Putin made fun of a caustic caricature of the situation in PACE

| June 28, 2019 | News | No Comments

Путина высмеяли едкой карикатурой из-за ситуации в ПАСЕ

In the Internet ridiculed the situation in PACE, which is literally “bought” the President of Russia

Corresponding post published: Andrei Petrenko on his page on Twitter.

“Russia returns to Europe”, — stated in the message.

On the cartoon shows that Putin on the tank in going to Europe, throwing the footman the money for the open door. The tank can be seen the flags of several countries, among which Ukraine and Georgia.

Путина высмеяли едкой карикатурой из-за ситуации в ПАСЕ

Mind literally blew up the network because the network users race began to Express their opinions.

“Europe has the memory of a maiden”, “ass pack Euro should stick out and some innuendo there,” “eurobel*di”, “Europe as the girl on the panel. Who will give”, “europanache,” they write.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.