Putin made the new ugly “blindsided” in Ukraine: what happened
The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has signed a law that will simplify the granting of residence permit and temporary residence permit for some categories of foreigners, including citizens of Ukraine. The document will enter into force 90 days, Interfax reported.
It is reported that the draft law developed by the RF government. The state Duma adopted it on 23 July, the Council of the Federation — July 26.
It gives the right to issue a temporary residence permit outside the quota allocated to Ukrainian citizens who permanently lived there and is now recognized as refugees or if they are received in Russia temporary shelter.
The law also apply to foreigners and persons without citizenship who speak Russian and want to live and work in Russia.
The document also allows to receive temporary residence permits regardless of quotas to persons who entered military service, being participants of the state program on assistance to resettlement of compatriots to persons who are nationals of States that were part of the USSR and received education in Russia.
Term of consideration of applications for temporary residence permits will be reduced from six to four months.
In addition, the law expands the number of categories of foreigners who can obtain a residence permit without a temporary residence permit. People born in the RSFSR and had citizenship of the USSR; Russian-born children adopted by foreigners, who permanently live in Russia; foreign citizens whose relatives in the direct ascending line or they themselves were deported from the Crimean Autonomous Republic. Also this will affect the highly qualified specialists and their families, and qualified professionals who have worked in Russia on a speciality not less than six months. This also will include those who had citizenship of Russia.
The law specifies that the residence permit is issued without limitation of validity (now granted for five years). The residence permit will need to be changed, as I have a Russian passport upon reaching the age of 14 years, 20 years and 45 years.
As previously reported “FACTS”, July 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin has simplified obtaining Russian citizenship for people living in all the territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions, not only for the residents ORDO.
