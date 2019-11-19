“Putin need to bless”: a network of laugh revealing video from Russia
November 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The network posted a short video with Amateur Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is watching only one channel First. .
Video on his page in social networks was published by APU officer Anatoly Stefan (“Stirlitz”). “How do you see Russia without Putin. The essence of the country, 35 seconds”, — said in comments to a video in which Russian claims that their President is “God-given” and that he is “the Apostle.”
As previously reported “FACTS” in the occupied Crimea, erected a pyramidal design and pasted on the structure of the photo of President Putin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter