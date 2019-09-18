Putin offered Saudi Arabia to buy Russian missile systems to protect oil facilities (PHOTO)

Russia is ready to help Saudi Arabia to defend the country with air defense missile systems s-400 and s-300. Such a proposal was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit in Ankara held trilateral talks on the settlement of the conflict in Syria. They were attended by the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hassan Rouhani. Putin’s statement has sounded after on oil installations in Saudi Arabia were dealt a massive air strike, the responsibility for which has taken on the Yemeni Houthi rebels.

“To protect “his family”, his country, we are ready to assist Saudi Arabia and the political leadership of Saudi Arabia is enough to make a wise decision of the government, as it did at the time, the leaders of Iran buying s-300, and was made by the President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, having bought Russia’s s-400. They will protect any infrastructure of Saudi Arabia,” – said Vladimir Putin. His words leads TASS.

In response to a clarifying question of the President of Iran that it is better to buy the s-300 or s-400, Putin said: “Let them choose”.

The Russian President also answered a question about the attack on oil installations in Saudi Arabia, quoting the Koran, reports RIA “Novosti”. “The issue of attacks on Saudi oil refineries, we have not discussed. But you know our position, the position of Russia. First, indeed, in Yemen there is a very serious humanitarian disaster. This is a situation that could be called a disaster. We are ready to help people and encourage everyone who can to do it, to follow our example”, – said the Russian President.

Secondly, Putin added, “the best way to resolve this crisis is an agreement between all parties involved in this conflict.” “And now, being here in Turkey, a country with a predominantly Muslim population, I can not recall lines from the Holy Quran, which says: “Remember the grace of Allah. Once you were enemies and Allah reconciled your hearts and made you brothers,” said the President of the Russian Federation.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani also responded to a question about drone strikes, claiming the right of Yemeni people to self-defense. “As for the second question, attack drones, here started talking about how it will affect the oil market. I would like to pay attention to security issues. Daily Yemen bombed, and innocent population is dying in this country. Therefore, the people of Yemen was forced due to the flow of arms, which comes daily in Saudi Arabia and used against them (Yemen), they had to answer. What makes the people of Yemen, they protect themselves. And protect from attack,” he assured Rouhani.

He stressed that the Astana process in Syria could become a model for reconciliation in Yemen. “The fundamental way to solve the problem (of Yemen) is a political and diplomatic way. Perhaps what we are seeing in the process, maybe it will be a model for Yemen. The countries of the region to try to bring peace and stability to Yemen. When the safety will return to Yemen, and then the oil in the region can produce,” explained Rouhani.

The President of Turkey Erdogan, commenting on the attack on the oil installations of Saudi Arabia, called to remember who started the war in Yemen. “Yemen now as soon as possible should start to build up, he is unable to rise to his feet. What can developed countries for Yemen, Syria? In Palestine is also a disaster, but now the Muslims are warring against the Muslims. Remember who first started to bomb Yemen? And we’ll see where it started,” said Erdogan.

The leaders of Russia and Iran also expressed dissatisfaction with Washington’s policies in Syria. Putin has announced that US troops are on the ground in this middle East state is illegal. “It is well known,” added the master of the Kremlin for greater credibility.

“We proceed from the fact that the decision of the President of the United States trump the decision on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria will be implemented to the end”, – said Vladimir Putin.

As Rouhani said, “the illegal presence of American troops on Syrian soil poses a threat to its territorial integrity and national sovereignty as an independent member state of the UN.”

Earlier on Monday, September 16, informed sources told “Interfax” that Turkey received from Russia all the components of air defense systems s-400, including missiles. The supply of equipment was completed. The Russian side will continue the training of Turkish specialists to work with these systems, said one of the interlocutors of the Agency.

The contract to supply Turkey with the four battalions of Russian SAMS in the amount of approximately $ 2.5 billion was signed in December 2017. Against these agreements by the U.S. and NATO. Deliveries began in July 2019.

In 2016, Russia has fulfilled a contract to supply Iran with air defense systems s-300. This is a defensive system which do not fall under the restrictions of the UN security Council. Iran has paid Russia for the supply of s-300 for about $ 1 billion, reported earlier the head of state Corporation “rostec” Sergey Chemezov.

On the night of September 14, enterprise of the national oil company of Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco was attacked by drones. In particular, was attacked by the world’s largest crude oil treatment complex, located in the East of the country. This has led to the reduction of oil production in Saudi Arabia doubled to 5.7 million barrels per day.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by Yemeni rebels, the Houthis, however, the United States and Saudi Arabia questioned their involvement and blamed the Iranian authorities. Tehran rejects these accusations.