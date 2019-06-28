Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit and talked to Merkel, Trudeau and Salman
Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the held in Osaka G20 summit talked with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, as well as the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, RIA “Novosti”.
As noted, the participants arrived at a gala evening in the house of receptions of the Osaka castle. First, there was the ceremony photography, after which stood next to Putin and Merkel took advantage of the moment and had a short conversation when I walked into the auditorium.
The Russian leader also on his feet spoke with the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, and just before the concert in honour of the heads of the G20 he spoke with canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Policy about something briskly talked, at the end everyone shook hands.