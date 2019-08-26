Putin outwitted Obama: trump has again thrown a stone at the predecessor because of the “Ukrainian question”
The US President Donald trump once again expressed public dissatisfaction with his predecessor, Barack Obama, who allegedly could have stopped the annexation of Crimea by Russia, but intentionally did not. Earlier, trump expressed doubt that Obama had the right to run for President of the United States.
Evaluating the actions of Obama, trump decided that Putin corny outsmarted him.
“Obama outsmarted. They took the Crimea during his reign. It was not good. It can be stopped, but President Obama couldn’t stop it, and that’s too bad… President Obama helped Ukraine, and the Crimea were annexed during his reign,” said trump during the summit “the Big seven” in France on 27 August.
He also said that he would do, if this happened during his reign.
“I would say: “Sorry, guys, I made a mistake”, — quotes trump DW.
We will remind, at the summit trump also announced its intention to invite Putin to the next summit, which will take place in the United States.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter