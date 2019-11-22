Putin plans military activity abroad: the lawyer Novikov explained the RF output of the Geneva…
The Russian Federation is planning military action abroad. This opinion was voiced on air “channel 5”, a prominent Russian lawyer Ilya Novikov, commenting on the signing by President Vladimir Putin of the law, according to which Russia de facto withdrew from the Geneva Convention relative to the protection of civilian persons in time of international armed conflict.
“You can’t just flip in and out of the Convention. Yet announced their intention to limit action against Russia. I guess this means that you plan some kind of military activity outside the Russian borders. It is certainly not for the interior, and I don’t see any other interpretation” — said Novikov.
We will remind, on November 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law according to which Russia actually came out of the Geneva Convention. Now Russia does not recognize the article of the additional Protocol to the Convention on the recognition of the jurisdiction of the UN special Commission and will not perform the role of a judicial body which examines violations.
As previously reported “FACTS”, a Russian historian and political scientist Andrey Zubov considers the decision of the Russian authorities — a response to the recent report of the UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres in the Crimea. In this document Russia is accused of violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. In particular, in changing the demographic composition of Crimea, where Russia moved more than five percent of the population (about 140 thousand people).
