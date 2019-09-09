Putin refused to tell whom Ukraine has extradited to Russia
September 9, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
In Russia at the official level have not announced a list of detained persons, which were transferred from Ukraine within the framework of exchange on 7 September.
According to “Medusa”, the press Secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov refused to answer the question, when will be published list. “Leave unanswered the question, not comment”, — he said despite his earlier promises. Also no comments left questions about whether to get Russian citizenship Ukrainians, who arrived in Moscow.
“visit the website “FACTS.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter