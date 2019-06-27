Putin ridiculed fotozhabu because of the scandal PACE
The network has made fun of the return of Putin and Russia in PACE due to the fact that this action was just bought by a Russian President. Artist Alexei Petrenko made fun of this situation in a cartoon where Putin enters Europe in the tank and handing out money right and left.
Corresponding post published: Andrei Petrenko on his page on Twitter. The author has signed his drawing with a short sentence: “Russia returns to Europe”. The tank painted the flags of different countries, including Ukraine and Georgia, whose territory was occupied by Russia.
Caricature literally blew up the network, it began to spread and actively discussed. In the comments readers wrote that Europe is sold out for the cache, and also noted that Europe has a very short memory.
“Europe has the memory of a maiden”, “ass pack Euro should stick out and some innuendo there,” “eurobel*di”, “Europe as the girl on the panel. Who will give”, “europanache,” they write.