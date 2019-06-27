Putin ridiculed fotozhabu because of the scandal PACE

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

Путина подняли на смех фотожабой из-за скандала в ПАСЕ

Putin is ridiculed because of his desire to return to the Assembly

The network has made fun of the return of Putin and Russia in PACE due to the fact that this action was just bought by a Russian President. Artist Alexei Petrenko made fun of this situation in a cartoon where Putin enters Europe in the tank and handing out money right and left.

Corresponding post published: Andrei Petrenko on his page on Twitter. The author has signed his drawing with a short sentence: “Russia returns to Europe”. The tank painted the flags of different countries, including Ukraine and Georgia, whose territory was occupied by Russia.

Путина подняли на смех фотожабой из-за скандала в ПАСЕ

Caricature literally blew up the network, it began to spread and actively discussed. In the comments readers wrote that Europe is sold out for the cache, and also noted that Europe has a very short memory.

“Europe has the memory of a maiden”, “ass pack Euro should stick out and some innuendo there,” “eurobel*di”, “Europe as the girl on the panel. Who will give”, “europanache,” they write.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.