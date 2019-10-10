Putin ridiculed fotozhabu bright for travelers with Shoigu in Siberia
October 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On his birthday the President of Russia Vladimir Putin went into the forest, where he spent time with the Minister of defence of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu.
The network showed pictures from the rest of the Russian President, which immediately turned into a photoshop contest.
So, one of them Shoigu and Putin catch fish in the river. Craftsmen signed photograph of “Brokeback Tuva”, alluding to a scene from the movie “Brokeback mountain”, which tells about a pair of homosexuals.
Interestingly, the photograph of the defense Minister and head of state stand in water in zabrody, but with a naked torso.
pl.com.ua