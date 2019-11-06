Putin ridiculed in the network because of the absurd behavior in the Church
Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in another scandalous situation during a visit to the Church, and disgraced the whole country.
The video with the adventure of the Russian leader showed the journalist Dmitry Smirnov on his Twitter page.
In the signature for publication, the journalist pointed out “Putin and the icon of St. Nicholas”.
The video shows how the Russian President is baptized and leans against the icon supposedly for a kiss, then puts a candle. However, due to the angle it is not clear whether this is the icon of Nicholas the Wonderworker.
Many noted that the journalist probably made a mistake, because October 4 is the day of the Kazan icon of the Mother of God.
Putin and the icon of St. Nicholas pic.twitter.com/vgpW2T3l3v
— Dmitry Smirnov (@dimsmirnov175) November 4, 2019
Nevertheless, for some network users to make fun of the behavior of the master of the Kremlin.
“Are you sure? Today is the feast of the Kazan icon of the Mother of God”, “Kgbshny actor Pogorely theater”, “What are they sniffing in this picture?”, — wrote online.
akcenty.com.ua