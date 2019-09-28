Putin ridiculed in the network due to bad habits
The President of the Russian Federation shestidesyatiletiya Vladimir Putin was again subjected to mass ridicule in social networks because of another ridiculous statement.
Perhaps the head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin takes a cue from his colleague — the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, because lately he often manages to amuse his sootechestvennikov. However, unlike the Ukrainians, Putin is doing this intentionally, but accidentally — because of their sometimes awkward phrases.
On its official account on the social network Twitter journalist of “Komsomolskaya Pravda” Dmitry Smirnov reported about one of them. Some time ago, the head of the press Committee of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said Putin to Smoking, and that this had based his post Smirnov:
Dmitry Smirnov
✔@dimsmirnov175
Peskov about Putin’s attitude to Smoking colleagues were very few leaders who smoke. Putin always welcomes Smoking, is a supporter of a healthy lifestyle. All employees and staff that ensure the work of the President — almost no one smokes
As it turned out, the fact that the President of the Russian Federation prakticheski no one is the bearer of the bad habits — not quite true. Netizens have said that Vladimir Putin lied to and taken EN masse to comment on the publication of Dmitry Smirnov. There they began to talk about people in the Kremlin who smoke on a regular basis.
- “My God… it would be Better drank, smoked, but did not steal”,
- “What kind of idiocy? Smoking is bad, but not the President to talk about it, and the teachers of Junior classes”,
- “To speak beautifully, all we can do, only a life to not Smoking — are not all…”
- “Well, Yes, Yes, no smokes.. No one except the main horse – Lavrov”,
- “Sergei Lavrov poor one holds”
- “they smoke, they smoke more.. And Putin too, but apparently only when they drink, and drink, as we all know, it is only in the Crimea”,
- “Smoking is a private matter, not concerning policy, why Vladimir Putin goes back into the private Affairs of others”
- “Why are you lying to us again?” — write kommentariyah under the post