Putin scored a brazen statement about the abduction of the militants in the Donbas
In Russia was given to understand that it will take as Ukraine withdraws troops from Peter and a Gold in the Donbass, but their forces from the demarcation line, the Russians will not take. The Kremlin continues to bend the line that the alleged militants in the Donbas, Moscow will not obey.
About what the Kremlin’s position has not changed, and Russians continue to call themselves the party of “beyond conflict”, it became clear from the statement of Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.
“The Kremlin is not a party to the conflict… We are talking about the regulation of the internal Ukrainian conflict, “—said Peskov.
Putin continues to insist that the militants in the Donbas — independent entities, but because Russia will not give any guarantees for the diversion of forces.
We will remind, earlier the Deputy from “public Servants” Bohdan Yaremenko said that Ukraine has no possibilities to verify the demilitarization of the occupied areas, except with the help of OSCE observers. Yaremenko admits that if Russia withdraw their troops, the militants from among local residents unable to remain in the region.
Meanwhile, the Russian occupation troops in the Donbas, another fire blew off scheduled for 7 October, the dilution of forces in Petrovsky and Gold.
