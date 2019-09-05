Putin scored a ridiculous joke in Japan: the network is discussing the video
Discussing the ridiculous joke of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin about the birth rate in Chechnya and Dagestan, which he said after talks with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe.
“Shinzo said Japan started to go faster, that’s good. And in Chechnya and Dagestan go in the same pace, but the birth rate is three times higher than in Japan. The question is, what to spend energy?” — said the head of the Kremlin.
The network actively discussing this ridiculous statement by Putin.
“In General, Russia is dying. In most regions, not want to give birth because of poverty. Maybe it’s worth the energy to spend?” — wrote one user.
“Not the President of a great country, and the clown out of the gate. For 20 years, Putin has not learned to talk in a civilized manner”, — said another.
“The grandfather apparently likes to civilized leaders considered him an idiot” — wrote the third.
Note that Japan’s GDP per capita amounts to 46 thousand dollars in that time, as Russia’s GDP is just over 10 thousand dollars per capita. Dagestan and Chechnya are subsidized regions of Russia, the maintenance of which the Kremlin is spending large sums of money from the Federal budget. In Chechnya, the high birth rate is also due to the fact that many people still dream of independence and this give birth to more children, to have someone with a weapon in hand to fight against Russia in the new war for independence.
