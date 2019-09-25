Putin sent a new batch of mercenaries in Africa
In Libya intensified mercenaries private military company “Wagner” close to Russian President Putin. If earlier it was known only about the presence of mercenaries in the country, now more than a hundred “vagnerova” was attracted to the fighting in the Tripoli area on the side of General Khalifa the Haftarot (the commander of the Libyan national army).
Bringing to the operations of the LNA mercenaries “Wagner” reports Bloomberg, citing its sources in Libya. The Agency found that “vagnerovsky” arrived in Tripoli in the first days of September. The Russian commander of the mercenaries confirmed that mercenaries “Wagner” fighting in Libya, was killed during the fighting. Speakers of the Libyan national army Haftorah in communication with journalists are cautious and claim that among the soldiers are no foreigners, mercenaries and especially the mercenary Russians.
We will remind, the Libyan national army Haftorah considers it an important task to get control over the oil fields in Libya.
As reported by “FACTS,” we received information about the work of PMC mercenaries “Wagner” in ten African countries, including Libya, Congo, Sudan, Madagascar, Angola, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic.
Photo theins.ru
