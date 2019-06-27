Putin showed “razvedchik”, similar to a toy from AliExpress
On a military forum “Army-2019” in Russia presented the “model of robotic system for technical intelligence”, which looks like a child’s toy tank radio control, which is attached to the camcorder. About it writes BBC.
Specifies that the robotic system was presented in the exhibition with the sign “Innovation”.
According to the sign on the stand, robotic complex “TR” presented the military Institute of railway troops and military communications, a part of the Military Academy of logistics behalf of the army General A.V. khruleva.
Mean robotic system is a radio-controlled model tank KV-1 1/16 scale about, on the roof of the tower which is fixed to the module with a portable video camera and a small plastic black box with a switch.
Near the complex at the booth are remote control, LCD monitor and one black plastic box.
It is interesting that on the panel there is an inscription Sender Radio Control R/C Series Speciality Model and it looks identical to the remote that users of social networks found on the website AliExpress.
In addition, the RC tank also similar to the model that are sold on various websites, including AliExpress. Often these tanks are sold with the same remote, which was presented at the stand. The control panel is equipped with a display company logo Recently. This company is known for its cheap LCD monitors, including with a small diagonal display.
The origin of the camera and the black blocks to Sopradele failed. The email address of the Military Institute of railway troops and military communications in the evening of 26 June was sent a request for comments, the answer is not here yet.
In the product description States that “this model is intended to demonstrate the possibility of using robotic complex (RTC) with wireless remote control at the TV-the video channel for the conduct of technical intelligence in combat.”
