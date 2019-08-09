Putin sparked riots in Kyrgyzstan
The night of 9 August was held a meeting of the Pervomaisky district court of Bishkek, which was considered the measure of restraint for former President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. As already reported “FACTS”, he surrendered to the security forces after the storming of his house which lasted for almost a day. The confrontation resulted in the commandos and supporters of Atambaev killed one of the officers of detachment “alpha”, more than 90 people were injured.
The court arrested former head of state, until August 26. Atambayev placed in a detention facility of the State Committee for national security of Kyrgyzstan. While former President charged with corruption.
As stated to journalists the lawyer of the state Sergey Slesarev, we are talking about a criminal investigation into the illegal release of “thief in the law” Aziz Batukaev. Slesarev called the accusation unfounded. “How can it be valid if my client was invited as a witness, but never questioned? He immediately handed over the notice of suspicion. This is the script that was originally planned”, — says the lawyer. Will brought Atambayev other charges, the lawyer does not know yet.
Almazbek Atambayev President of Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017. At the end of June 2019, the Parliament stripped him of immunity. 7-8 August the law-enforcers tried to storm the residence of the state in the village of Koi-Tash. The third assault was the most stringent. In
Koi-Tash was pulled about 3 000 police officers and special equipment. After two hours of confrontation Atambayev gave in.
The evening of 8 August in Bishkek gathered at a rally supporters of Atambaev. There were at least a thousand. Security forces dispersed the crowd, using stun grenades and tear gas.
In Kyrgyzstan, on 8-9 August, he planned a new meeting of the heads of governments of the Eurasian economic Union (EEU). They were collected on the resort, Cholpan-ATA on Issyk-Kul lake. Because of the special operation on detention of Atambayev’s meeting was going to move. However, passing of former President authorities have not demanded such a measure. The participants arrived in Cholpan-ATA in the evening. Russia was represented by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Commenting on the events in Kyrgyzstan, he said, first, that the arrest of the former President of the Republic is an internal affair. But then Medvedev said that Kyrgyzstan has “exhausted its limit on revolutions”. He stressed that riots could undermine stability in the country, and this has a negative impact on partners of the Republic.
All experts in Kyrgyzstan to assess the arrest Atambayev as the showdown between the former President of Kyrgyzstan and current. So the analyst Arkady Dubnov in an interview with DW said: “Sooronbai Jeenbekov obviously wants to look like a successful leader of the country, although it is difficult to assume that in this situation someone deems it so. This happens on the eve of opening in Bishkek of the summit of Prime Ministers of the countries of the Eurasian economic Union. I did not even discuss the stupidity of shameless, which was given the order. But the failure spurred them, and they decided to complete so that I can report that control of the situation. Another reason why now they got into this adventure, I can’t call yet”.
“Two proud Kyrgyz aksakal had to figure out which is more important: the former, which led to the presidency of the current, or present, who does not want to hear the instructions of the former. Everyone considers himself a Prince. But Atambayev during the six years of reign managed to convince himself and part of his entourage thought that he was the father of the nation. To abandon this status is difficult, and at stake was the whole country. Neighbors, in any case, in Kazakhstan this country is a source of destabilization and got a new proof”, — said Dubnov.
The analyst also believes that his negative role in the recent events in Kyrgyzstan have played the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. After in June, the Parliament deprived of immunity Atambayev, the former President of Kyrgyzstan flew to Moscow. Putin handed over the consent to a meeting with him. Then the Russian President made a statement in which he urged the people of Kyrgyzstan to unite around current leadership of the country. Obviously, he meant Zheenbekov, who we met earlier. However, Atambayev, knowing the mentality of compatriots, distorted the results of his trip to Moscow. He gave them so that Putin has expressed its full support for him. Atambayev’s main argument was the fact that he, too, was invited to the Kremlin.
