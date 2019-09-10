Putin spoke about the possibility of a new exchange of prisoners
Russia said it was ready to continue negotiations on a new exchanges of detainees. However, the specific terms in the Kremlin do not want to call. If Ukraine expressed cautious hopes that an exchange is possible before the end of the year, the Russian Federation prefers very vague wording.
“To say the timing is premature, — said Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. — But understanding that we need to go out there“.
Recall that in the exchange of 7 September, Ukraine returned 35 people from Russian jail and prisons. According to estimates of the Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova in Russian prisons and in detention facilities in occupied Crimea remain at least 113 of the Ukrainians. In addition, there are prisoners which years hold on the occupied part of Donbass.
