Putin suddenly chastised propagandists of the Kremlin over Ukraine: replied
During the meeting of club “Valdai” Russian President Vladimir Putin suddenly was indignant with that on Russian TV, Ukraine and the Ukrainian people specially exhibited in a bad light. Again, he hypocritically said that Ukrainians are brotherly people, and programs rostv need to “make some changes”.
While the editorial policy of the Central Russian channels seen by Putin as an independent.
In the network, another cynical statement by the Kremlin leader that is pursuing an aggressive policy against Ukraine, harshly criticized.
“Vladimir Putin lamented the “lies about Ukraine on all channels”. He’s still “straight line” are not seen” — says Russian opposition politician Mikhail Khodorkovsky on Twitter.
Putin reminded about the war, the Crimea, thousands of killed Ukrainians, Russian “atomnet”, “crucified boys”, and also about poverty of Russians, the empty promises and slogans.
As he wrote, “the FACTS,” experts see signs that Moscow is still prepared to a large-scale war on the destruction of Ukraine. In this regard, the hypocritical statements by defense Minister Sergei Shoigu about the “brotherly Russian and Ukrainian peoples,” who will live in the world, have nothing to do with his actions and promises that soon Russia will begin to fight anew.
