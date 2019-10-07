Putin throws trains of military equipment to the border with Ukraine: the network got the latest video
Russia has again conducted a large-scale transfer of military equipment towards the Ukrainian border. The tilt movement of camouflaged trucks, tank trucks, armored vehicles photographed bystanders in the Voronezh region.
#BREAKING Railway station Povorino (Voronezh oblast) (03.10.19) #Voronezh #Russia pic.twitter.com/liB1OsSPtt
— Notes of a hunter (@galandecZP) October 6, 2019
Part of the technique could see the drivers standing on the railroad crossing near the station “Povorino” 3 Oct.
This branch leads to the railway station “Valuyki” in the Belgorod region (15 km from the border with Ukraine), and from there directly to the border, to the border crossing Valuyki — poplar.
We will remind, on the night of 4 October in the Rostov region was captured on video the movement of military columns with a UAZ, KrAZ, KAMAZ, GAZ-66. The author of the video first posted a video on the Youtube channel, but then on the advice of friends deleted the video, so as not to be accused of divulging classified information.
Also the transfer of military equipment were observed on the Crimean bridge: a ferry carrying combat aircraft and helicopters.
