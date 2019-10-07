Putin throws trains of military equipment to the border with Ukraine: the network got the latest video

Путин перебрасывает эшелоны военной техники к границе с Украиной: в сеть попало свежее видео

Russia has again conducted a large-scale transfer of military equipment towards the Ukrainian border. The tilt movement of camouflaged trucks, tank trucks, armored vehicles photographed bystanders in the Voronezh region.

Part of the technique could see the drivers standing on the railroad crossing near the station “Povorino” 3 Oct.

Путин перебрасывает эшелоны военной техники к границе с Украиной: в сеть попало свежее видео

This branch leads to the railway station “Valuyki” in the Belgorod region (15 km from the border with Ukraine), and from there directly to the border, to the border crossing Valuyki — poplar.

Путин перебрасывает эшелоны военной техники к границе с Украиной: в сеть попало свежее видео

We will remind, on the night of 4 October in the Rostov region was captured on video the movement of military columns with a UAZ, KrAZ, KAMAZ, GAZ-66. The author of the video first posted a video on the Youtube channel, but then on the advice of friends deleted the video, so as not to be accused of divulging classified information.

Also the transfer of military equipment were observed on the Crimean bridge: a ferry carrying combat aircraft and helicopters.

