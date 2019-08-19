Putin urged Europe to set common goals and tied protests in Moscow with the electoral cycle (PHOTO)

Loading...

Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Europe to set common goals, “which today seem impossible, and tomorrow may become inevitable.” He stated this at a joint press conference with President of France Emmanuel Macron. However, even before beginning negotiations, the parties are convinced in the depth of their differences on the basic issues of democracy and civil rights. The meeting of presidents is held in the summer residence of the French leader Fort Bregancon behind closed doors.

“With regard to the prospects associated with the creation of a common Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok – it’s not our idea. Even General de Gaulle expressed this thought in essence when he spoke of a Europe from Lisbon to the Urals, – said Vladimir Putin, quoted by TASS. – But Russia extends to the Pacific ocean and all the space of European culture. Here it is important to understand. But that’s not it. It is not that today it seems impossible. What seems impossible today, tomorrow may be inevitable.”

According to Putin, this kind of interaction is important not only for Russia but also for Europe, “if she wants to remain as the center of civilization.”

“And if we are all in this together to work, then sooner or later we’ll come to the solution of this problem. In one form or another, it doesn’t matter. It is important to choose the path and slowly, commensurate with the conditions today, to move in the right direction,” Putin said before talks with his French counterpart.

According to him, Russia does not waive any contracts with the West, but at the same time does not make for yourself as an end in itself the possibility of restoring the G8 with the participation of Moscow.

Paris and Moscow need to work together to bring closer the positions of Russia and Europe, despite the differences, said the President of France Emmanuel macron. “We need to work together to bring closer the positions of Russia and Europe. This should be done, despite the existing differences, he said. – Russia and France are moving on many issues, as we seek to develop relations”.

According to him, this also applies to the economic field in which “relations are developing despite the ongoing sanctions.” In addition, macron added that “dialogue with Moscow needed the EU, because Russia is a great European power”.

According to the Russian side, the bilateral trade turnover in 2018 increased by 11.2% and now stands at 17.2 billion dollars.

The controversy surrounding the protests in Moscow

The Russian President had to comment on the scandal with the elections to the Moscow city Duma. “This year, before the election are not allowed 57 people for obvious breaches in the electoral campaign,” he said at a press conference held on the eve of the Russian-French talks. Among these reasons, Putin called the falsification of signatures in support of certain candidates. The President noted that the 2014 elections were not admitted approximately 111 people.

Putin reminded that there is a legitimate way to resolve disputes of this kind of judicial procedure. According to him, there are instances when candidates were able to defend in court their right to be elected, despite the decision in respect of them the original negative decision of the election Commission (probably refers to the admission to registration of Sergei Mitrokhin; it is the only such case).

The head of state also held in Moscow to protest electoral cycle. “All this is due to the electoral cycle, he said. – In September of this year will take place elections in regional authorities, including in Moscow.”

Vladimir Putin also generally condemned the protests, which began due to the authorities ‘ refusal to register candidates. In his opinion, street performances can destabilize the situation and “rock the boat”. “As we know, not only in Russia, events of this kind. I’m a guest, I hate to say this, but I have, as you ask such questions. We all know the events associated with the so-called “yellow jackets”, during which, according to our estimates, killed about 11 people, 2.5 thousand wounded, two thousand police officers including,” – said Putin at a press conference, commenting held in Moscow the protest action.

“We would not like to see similar events occurred in the Russian capital, and will continue to do everything that our political situation has evolved strictly within the framework of current law,” he added.

Putin is working for the Western audience, stated that citizens have the right to peaceful protest. “I think that not saying anything new. Citizens have the right to peace, in accordance with applicable law, the protests. Authorities must ensure the realisation of these rights. But no one, neither the government nor any group of citizens have no right to violate the current law and bring the situation to an absurdity or clashes with the authorities”, – said the President of the Russian Federation.

“It is a violation of the law, and all who are guilty of these violations shall be prosecuted in accordance with Russian law,” – said the President of the Russian Federation.

About the harsh actions of the security forces to disperse the protesters, and about the version on “foreign interference” in the elections, to develop which actively engaged the Russian Parliament, Putin to talk to Western audience did not.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel macron allowed myself to engage in polemics with Putin. He called the misconceptions of the direct Parallels between the stock “yellow jackets” and protest actions in Moscow in connection with the banning of candidates before the election. Macron stressed that in the course of mass actions necessary to comply with the law. However, he noted that France and Russia had signed an international Treaty that “freedom of speech, freedom of demonstrations, freedom of choice must be respected in our countries”. According to him, that’s why France has expressed concern in connection with protest actions in Moscow. “There are a number of people who were not admitted to the elections (in Moscow),” – said the French leader.

“President (Putin) also said that in France held protests accompanied by acts of violence. Indeed, many police were injured, and I am very concerned about the situation. But, nevertheless, France has always respected not only his own Constitution but also the European Convention on human rights,” said macron, adding that Paris always comply with the decisions of the European court of human rights (ECHR).

“When certain individuals violate the public order, the police intervenes. But as for the “yellow jackets”, which were announced by President Putin, they had the opportunity to present their candidates in the recent elections to the European Parliament, – said the Russian President Makron. – France believes that every person has the right and should be free to Express their opinions. Therefore, it is necessary to distinguish between freedom of expression and the observance of public order. I think there is need to dot the i”.

“This summer, France and the Council of Europe reiterated that they are committed to upholding the right to freely Express their opinion, and everyone should have the opportunity to participate in the elections”, – added macron.

Putin assured him that Russia does the same. “We’re doing it. Twice – in July and August of this year was held events, rallies those citizens who wanted to Express in this way their protest. These actions have been declared, sanctioned by the authorities, passed off peacefully and without incident. I’d like to have in other countries in the future, it all happened thus”, – said the President of the Russian Federation.

Note that for the past six months, Putin has long sought to use the protests of “yellow jackets” to discredit street protests and Russian opposition. “You don’t want us to have events similar to Paris, where apart the pavement and burning everything. The country is then immersed in the conditions of a state of emergency,” – said the President of Russia and the guarantor of the Constitution Vladimir Putin in December 2018 at the meeting of the Council for development of civil society and human rights, speaking about the arrest of 77-year-old human rights activist Lev Ponomarev. The head of state noted that the court’s decision was justified because Ponomarev “called for the unauthorized rallies”.

Another hot topic, which had to speak to Putin in France, was a mysterious accident at the site near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region. She was accompanied by a flash of radiation. Vladimir Putin assured that no threat of increase of background radiation after the accident there, the situation is controlled, the taken preventive measures.

“There is no threat there, and no increase in the background there also does not exist. Sent experts, including independent experts who control the situation now. Anyway, I get these reports, get the reports from our experts, and military experts and civilian – are we serious changes there do not see”, – Putin said before the talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

At the same time, Putin noted that preventive measures are taken, “so there are no surprises.”

Putin also said that all the dead and injured in the accident at the site near Severodvinsk will be presented to the state awards. “People who, unfortunately, get hurt, or killed, certainly performed a vital public function, they will be presented to the state awards of the Russian Federation”, – he said.

Moscow is grateful to Paris for the return PACE

Vladimir Putin also expressed his gratitude to France for its position on the return of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). “We are grateful to France for its position on the Council of Europe to return to full-scale Russian delegation [to the PACE]. I think that this will contribute to building a normal, healthy relationship of trust on the European continent”, – said Putin. He expects that France will “in the same vein,” to support and foster the work of the Russian Federation with the European Union.

Putin said that the negotiations at Fort Bregancon on Monday, “last but not least” we will focus on Russian-French cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. The Russian leader stressed that Russia and France have close ties of cooperation in this field. The Russian President noted that in 2020 almost all regions of France is scheduled to hold a total of 270 activities in the framework of “Russian seasons” and “it will be another step towards developing full-scale relations” between the two countries.

The Russian delegation in PACE in April 2014 due to events in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea to Russia, which is regarded by the international community as an act of aggression, was deprived of the right to vote, to participate in observation missions and enter into the composition of the governing bodies of the PACE. In 2015, the PACE has twice considered the question of the restoration of Russian delegation’s credentials, but then the sanctions became tougher. In response, the Russian delegation said the refusal to work under such conditions, and in 2016-2018 did not request confirmation of their authority in the Assembly.

Due to the lack of participation in the PACE Moscow in 2017 froze payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe.

25 June 2019 the participants of the PACE session adopted a resolution embodying three key procedural rules that “the right to vote, to speak and to be represented in the Assembly and its bodies shall not be suspended or revoked through the challenging or reconsideration authority.” The next day, all the powers of the Russian delegation were confirmed in full and without exceptions, after which the parliamentarians of the Russian Federation started full-scale work in PACE. On 2 July it became aware of the payment of contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe for 2019.